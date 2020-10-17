Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis: Unified holding its own during the pandemic

As we end the fifth week of school and near the end of the first quarter, I want to take a moment to say thank you to our students, staff, families and community. The school year has been going extremely well thanks to everyone working together to acclimate to the unusual changes we have had to implement due to the global pandemic that continues to plague our world.

They say to do what is right, not what is easy. That seems to be this year’s theme as we have planned, implemented, adjusted and more since March. As you know, even the best made plans are not perfect. As we developed the Return 2020 plan, we were realistic in knowing that it wasn’t a matter of if, but rather when, a positive COVID-19 case would impact one of our buildings and how we would work to prevent the spread once this occurred.

The good news is that this virus is not spreading in our schools thanks to our strategic mitigation efforts. While we know there was great fear and concern surrounding this happening, we are pleased to share that our concerted efforts and strategies have prevented our in-person students and staff from contributing to the spread of this virus in our community, which has been shared with us time and time again.