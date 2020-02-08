Dream jobs have taken Tremper grad all over

The professional journey for 2004 Tremper graduate David Crewe Jr. hasn’t exactly been linear.
But it’s certainly been quite the experience.
These days, Crewe calls Phoenix, Ariz., home, where he’s in the midst of his first season as the head trainer for the National Basketball Association’s Phoenix Suns.
And for two days last week, Crewe was home — or at least relatively close — when the Suns visited the Milwaukee Bucks for a game at the Fiserv Forum.
While his visit was a short one, and the only time this season the Suns will be in Wisconsin, he always enjoys a chance to return to his roots and see some familiar faces.
“I have a mixed bag of friends, family, former college friends, a lot of people in the stands,” he said about two hours before tipoff last Sunday. “It will be a quick post-game visit, but I’ll get to see them. I got to see some family (Saturday) and some family (Sunday).
“When you come home, it’s just special. ... Sometimes, even if my back is to them, just knowing they’re in the arena with me is enough, being in the same state, the same city. I love coming here. It’s my favorite trip of the year.”
Even though he had to leave his new warm climate and was greeted with colder temperatures and snow on the ground, Crewe didn’t even flinch.
Just being home was good enough.
“Home is home,” he said. “The cold doesn’t bother me at all here. I grew up in it. But it’s revitalizing to wake up in Phoenix some days. You have the sunshine and just good energy around you. It’s good.”
Well-traveled path
Prior to moving to Phoenix, Crewe spent a season with the Memphis Grizzlies, which came on the heels of an eight-year run with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He welcomed the change to the Suns and saw it as a new challenge with what he hopes is a franchise on the rise.
“Phoenix called (me), and it was intriguing,” Crew said. “I’m a really big fan of our front office and our coaching staff. Some of the people who came after me for the position, I have really close relationships with. It seemed intriguing. It’s always good to be wanted.
“Phoenix is a great city. It’s a great basketball town. It’s one of the top-five winningest organizations in the NBA. Bringing it back to glory was something that I really wanted to take on and be a part of.”
Crewe added that he hopes to keep building on some of the ideas and techniques he implemented at his two previous NBA stops.
“We built some stuff in Minnesota, we built some stuff in Memphis,” he said. “Watching that progression is the most rewarding thing, watching things come to fruition. It’s a challenge that I am really looking forward to.”
While the NBA has dominated the last decade for Crewe, his start came in one of the other major sports organizations, the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs.
The UW-La Crosse graduate spent three years during college as an intern with the Chiefs, then a year as their assistant athletic trainer in 2008.
“Doing it at an early age was probably the best thing for me,” Crewe said. “I had a really strict boss, a strict staff. Football is such a demanding sport. It’s structured so well. To get that when I was 19 years old, and that being my first work experience, it really laid the foundation for me.”
Different worlds
And to say there is a vast difference between the two sports would be an understatement.
Beyond the obvious with the athletes that he works with is change in the overall daily environment Crewe deals with now as opposed to when he was in Kansas City.
“When I got to the NBA, I had to tone it back a little bit,” he said. “(Football) was a little too intense, a little too structured. This sport is more relaxed. It’s an evening sport versus a morning sport, which is a big change.
“I’ve had great mentors in both sports. As different as they are, professional sports are professional sports. All of these guys want to make the Hall of Fame. They want to win Super Bowls. They want to win championships. Their motivating factors are usually the same.”
And when Crewe talks about motivating factors, he knows, to a professional athlete, that means the message needs to correlate with the end result.
If the message he and his staff is sending to a player will help them with their craft, it’s likely to be a well-received one.
“It’s been really rewarding and cool to work with guys I watched growing up,” Crewe said. “It’s been fun. I like both of (the sports) equally. They’re just different. I feel like, deep down, guys want to be great, and being around that every day is motivating for yourself to want to be great. It makes me want to make the Hall of Fame as a head trainer.”
Solid foundation
Even though his career path now takes him all over the country, Crewe has never forgotten his time as a Tremper student.
Those days remain special to him, he said, as they provided the beginnings of what was yet to come.
“Tremper was great for me,” Crewe said. “It was a school that allowed me to grow into whatever I wanted to be. I had a lot of different groups of friends because I wasn’t a public school kid coming up. When I got immersed into that, I had to find my own little groups.
“I kind of floated, and I think what that helped me prepare for was dealing with all the different backgrounds and cultures we deal with in this industry. We have international guys, guys who come from every part of the country, and everybody was raised differently. In my job especially, I have to reach all 15 guys, coaches, support staff and find a way to connect with them.”
