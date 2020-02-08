Dream jobs have taken Tremper grad all over

And when Crewe talks about motivating factors, he knows, to a professional athlete, that means the message needs to correlate with the end result.

If the message he and his staff is sending to a player will help them with their craft, it’s likely to be a well-received one.

“It’s been really rewarding and cool to work with guys I watched growing up,” Crewe said. “It’s been fun. I like both of (the sports) equally. They’re just different. I feel like, deep down, guys want to be great, and being around that every day is motivating for yourself to want to be great. It makes me want to make the Hall of Fame as a head trainer.”

Solid foundation

Even though his career path now takes him all over the country, Crewe has never forgotten his time as a Tremper student.

Those days remain special to him, he said, as they provided the beginnings of what was yet to come.

“Tremper was great for me,” Crewe said. “It was a school that allowed me to grow into whatever I wanted to be. I had a lot of different groups of friends because I wasn’t a public school kid coming up. When I got immersed into that, I had to find my own little groups.