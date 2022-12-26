Dream Playground closed for the season in Kenosha's Petzke Park

The Dream Playground at Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave., is closed for the winter season, and is expected to reopen in March.

During the closing, the Parks Division will uninstall some of the major park features and perform some much needed maintenance and repair.

Closing the playground during the winter also helps to extend the life of the playground flooring.

There is no way to remove ice and snow from inside the playground, therefore the play features and surfaces can become hazardous due to ice and snow cover, city officials indicated.