Dream Playground closed for the season in Kenosha's Petzke Park

The Dream Playground at Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave., is closed for the winter season, and is expected to reopen in March.

During the closing, the Parks Division will uninstall some of the major park features and perform some much needed maintenance and repair.

Closing the playground during the winter also helps to extend the life of the playground flooring.

There is no way to remove ice and snow from inside the playground, therefore the play features and surfaces can become hazardous due to ice and snow cover, city officials indicated.

Lightning detectors are now operating for the season at Anderson, Petzke Park (Dream Playground), Kenosha Sports Complex, Nash and the Municipal Golf Course at Washington Park. Each has a system in which an alert will sound and flash when conditions are right for lightning strikes. The detectors are not severe weather warning devices for the surrounding area (nor are they used to detect The Flash or any other voltaic metahuman nearby).
