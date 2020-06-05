Dreams aren't cancelled for Literacy Council learners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Uprooting your family in search of a better life in a new country seems like an impossible task to most people.

Leaving behind your job, family, and friends only to go someplace where you will need to learn to speak a new language, adapt to a new culture, and navigate a new community’s services.

For many of us, we get a taste of this experience when we visit a different country for vacation. It is fun to learn how another country operates, knowing that you will soon be able to go back home and be surrounded by everything familiar. But for Kenosha Literacy Council learners, this is their new reality.

As KLC’s program coordinator, I see firsthand the hard work and dedication that goes into making a new country home. KLC learners are excited to start their new life in Kenosha and know learning English is the first step towards their goals. Without English skills, job opportunities are limited, making it difficult to provide for their families, parents aren’t able to communicate with their children’s teachers or doctors, and completing simple daily tasks is stressful.