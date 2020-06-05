Dreams aren't cancelled for Literacy Council learners

Uprooting your family in search of a better life in a new country seems like an impossible task to most people.
Leaving behind your job, family, and friends only to go someplace where you will need to learn to speak a new language, adapt to a new culture, and navigate a new community’s services.
For many of us, we get a taste of this experience when we visit a different country for vacation. It is fun to learn how another country operates, knowing that you will soon be able to go back home and be surrounded by everything familiar. But for Kenosha Literacy Council learners, this is their new reality.
As KLC’s program coordinator, I see firsthand the hard work and dedication that goes into making a new country home. KLC learners are excited to start their new life in Kenosha and know learning English is the first step towards their goals. Without English skills, job opportunities are limited, making it difficult to provide for their families, parents aren’t able to communicate with their children’s teachers or doctors, and completing simple daily tasks is stressful.
Every year the KLC offers the ELL Civics class, a unique experiential class that teaches learners how to navigate the Kenosha community. Students learn how to communicate with their children’s teachers, use the library, complete tasks at the bank, hold discussions with their doctor, search for quality housing, and utilize the city’s services; all while improving their English.
KLC learner, Viktoriia, from Ukraine shares, “I’m here, in the beginning of my new life. I like the American way of life, people are friendly, streets are clean, neighborhoods are beautiful and there are more opportunities. Of course, it is not easy for me because I don’t understand what people are saying and I can’t communicate correctly. Civics class is important to me. Now I can speak with my son’s teachers and with my doctor. It’s really helpful. I work hard to reach my goals and I hope one day, I’ll become an example for new immigrants, like the model of the ‘American Dream’.”
Since beginning at KLC, Viktoriia has been able to get her driver’s license, begin a job, and help her son navigate through his first year of school in the U.S. When learners pair their hard work and determination with tools they gain from KLC’s educational opportunities, the results are life-changing.
ELL Civics classes are wrapping up the year of learning through virtual instruction. While the current circumstances won’t allow for our usual public graduation ceremony we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments. If you’d like to support KLC’s life-changing education programs by making a donation in honor of one of this year’s graduates, visit kenoshalit.org/donate-now.
Cassie Christianson is program coordinator with the Kenosha Literacy Council.
