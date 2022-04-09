Dressing the part: 'Clue' actors love their costumes

When you’re writing a story about a show, the actors usually mention their character, the storyline, learning the songs (if it’s a musical) and the “fun” of memorizing lines.

But the students at Central High School who are performing “Clue: On Stage” — yes, it’s based on the classic board game — all wanted to talk about the costumes.

Cori Wallace — who is playing Mrs. Peacock — said, “These costumes are amazing; the best we’ve ever had. This dress has layers.”

And Wallace would know about costumes at the school. As a senior, she’s performing in her eighth — and final — high school production.

As Mrs. White, Vivian Dufek spends her time on stage in an elegant black dress, complete with a matching hat and long gloves. It all lends her character (who may, or may NOT, have murdered her five husbands) “a great presence on stage,” Dufek said.

And then there’s Miss Scarlett, played by Tori Parrish.

Her bright red dress is another standout costume.

The costumes were all created by Karen Dietz, a longtime volunteer for the school’s shows.

“Her kids have all graduated, but she stays involved,” said Michael Klimzak, who is directing “Clue: On Stage.”

Dietz “has a really good eye and is able to adapt pieces from other shows,” he said. “She also creates some of the costumes from scratch.” (Ironically, Dietz’s children were in band, but not in theater, at Central.)

A big show

Klimzak was looking for “a big, splashy show” to do before a renovation project starts at Central.

“This is the last big show we can do for a while,” he said of the construction that will, eventually, add a theater to the school.

The cast features eight main characters and six supporting characters, but Klimzak was able to get more students involved by expanding the staging.

“We have an ensemble of 15 students, playing cops and reporters and what I call ‘gamers,’” he explained during a break in a rehearsal.

“The show opens with people playing the board game,” he said. “That’s how we get into the action. The gamers frame the show, and they also help with transitions. When we need to move characters around the stage, the gamers roll dice.”

This is Klimzak’s 10th year at Central, where he’s on the library staff. In addition to directing three shows each year, he’s also the forensics team coach “and we’re getting ready for the state competition,” he said with a laugh. “There’s always something going on.”

“Clue: On Stage” continues with performances at 7 tonight (April 9) and 1 p.m. Sunday at Central High School, 24617 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available in advance online at showtix4u.com (search “Westosha) and will also be sold at the door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.