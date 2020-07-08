Drive-in movies make a return to Kenosha

Opening the gates well in advance of the movie gives visitors a chance to help out the vendors as well, Coleman said.

“We wanted to encourage people to come early and buy from the concessions,” she said. “Again, helping small businesses. It’s all community here. We’re all in this together. ... It was just great. It was a wonderful, wonderful time.”

Coleman said plans are in the works for a third movie later this summer, with a tentative date of Saturday, Aug. 22. The movie for that night has yet to be determined.

Social-distancing measures also have been put into place to put people’s minds at ease, Coleman said.

“We can still have a good time social distancing,” she said. “People wore masks. We have bathrooms available. We had hand sanitizer everywhere and markers to show if you’re waiting in line for food what is six feet apart.

“We want to still make people feel comfortable coming out. We encourage people, if you’re walking around and leaving your little group to put your mask on. People were respectful (of that).”

At the end of the day, the event checks off several boxes, Coleman said.