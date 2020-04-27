Drive-through COVID-19 testing center to open at Gateway in Kenosha

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A drive-through COVID-19 testing center will open this week at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., through a partnership between the Kenosha Community Health Center and the Kenosha County Division of Health.

This site will be available to patients who have been selected by health care providers for screening by the Kenosha County Division of Health.

It will not be open for public testing. Individuals should not call the Kenosha County Division of Health directly to seek screening.

Testing will take place in a tent at GTC, erected Monday. The opening is anticipated on Wednesday. Further details on how to use the site will be provided during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The announcement of the new testing facility came as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County rose by 29 over the weekend, from 319 Friday to 348 Monday. A total of 1,836 people in Kenosha County have tested negative.

The number of deaths rose from seven to nine. The newly deceased are both male, one age 80 and the other age 83.

Statewide, total cases increased Monday from 5,911 to 6,081. A total of 61,311 people have tested negative statewide.