Drive-through COVID-19 testing center to open at Gateway

A drive-through COVID-19 testing center will open this week at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave., through a partnership between the Kenosha Community Health Center and the Kenosha County Division of Health.
This site will be available to patients who have been selected by health care providers for screening by the Kenosha County Division of Health.
It will not be open for public testing. Individuals should not call the Kenosha County Division of Health directly to seek screening.
Testing will take place in a tent at GTC, erected Monday. The opening is anticipated on Wednesday. Further details on how to use the site will be provided during a news conference Wednesday morning.
The announcement of the new testing facility came as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County rose by 29 over the weekend, from 319 Friday to 348 Monday. A total of 1,836 people in Kenosha County have tested negative.
The number of deaths rose from seven to nine. The newly deceased are both male, one age 80 and the other age 83.
Statewide, total cases increased Monday from 5,911 to 6,081. A total of 61,311 people have tested negative statewide.
The number of deaths statewide increased from 272 to 281. Of the positive cases, 23 percent have required hospitalization. The total number of negative tests statewide was reported to be 61,311.
Neighboring counties reported Monday:
Racine County – 270 positive cases, 10 deaths
Walworth County – 140 positive cases, eight deaths
Lake County, IL – 43,903 positive cases, 1,933 deaths
The number of positive cases per municipality, not including the newly reported positives, in Kenosha County, was listed on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard as:
Kenosha – 226
Pleasant Prairie – 45
Salem Lakes – 23
Bristol – 6
Town of Somers – 5
Village of Somers – 4
Twin Lakes – 4
Randall – 3
Wheatland – 2
Paddock Lake – 1
For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
