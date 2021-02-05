Drive-through COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to Kenosha Community Health Center

The first drive-through mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Kenosha County is set to open soon at the former Chase Bank drive-thru, 5506 Seventh Ave., under the direction of the Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC).
Mary Ouimet, CEO of the community health center, said 200 vaccinations were given at the site this week to pilot the process. KCHC issued their patients on online registration link, which will eventually be shared with the public. It will be open to those who fall within the vaccination roll-out group eligible for the vaccine as determined by the state Department of Health Services.
“We will ramp up incrementally over time,” Ouimet said. “Safety is our first consideration. Our plan right now is to get our skill sets hardwired for a mass vaccination approach.”
Ouimet said KCHC brought in additional nurses who have mass vaccination experience to help refine the process. She said they are also working to ensure good traffic control once drive-through vaccinations are open to the public.
“Once we feel that we’re able to handle more volume, we’ll be opening up the (registration) link on our website,” she said, adding KCHC also plans to conduct mobile vaccine events.
Ouimet said she had hoped to be vaccinating people sooner.
“Our application was sent in at the earliest possible date, but I think there was an error in the processing at the state level that delayed us by a few weeks,” Ouimet said. “So, we are about three weeks behind other groups who are vaccinating.”
She said the KCHC is working directly with the DHS, as community health centers have been identified as a key mass vaccinations provider. DHS is working to make sure community health center orders are filled and that they will get the vaccine more suited for mobile and drive-through operations.
“We are excited because we feel as the community health center we need to do our share and take the lead where we can,” Ouimet said.
KCHC will also continue to offer COVID-19 testing at the Seventh Avenue location as well. While they have seen testing volumes decline, Ouimet said it is still a need in the community and they will continue to fill that need.
County vaccination efforts
In an update to the Kenosha County Board Tuesday, Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said the county has been administering vaccine for five weeks now. Those who were vaccinated early on have started to get their second vaccine of the two-dose series. There are eight vaccination sites and a few others are coming on board.
Freiheit said about 30 percent of healthcare providers and long-term care facility workers were vaccinated prior to opening the vaccines up to law enforcement and emergency service providers. As of Tuesday, 85 percent of all Kenosha Fire Department personnel and about 70 percent of other fire and rescue services countywide, have been vaccinate.
As of Thursday, 14,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Kenosha County residents, representing 8.48 percent of the population. Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity.
Freiheit said several new vaccination locations will be opening soon. For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination locations in Kenosha County, go online to: https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
The list, which is updated frequently, includes names and locations of providers and links to their appointment registration systems.
Freiheit said the objective is to make vaccine provider information easily accessible to the public, as the state has extended eligibility to all residents age 65 and over. She cautioned, however, that while there are several providers now offering the vaccine, availability remains limited.
“I know that many people 65 and above are clamoring to get the vaccine, and we want to get as many Kenosha County residents as possible vaccinated as soon as possible,” Freiheit said in a release. “Unfortunately, demand far outweighs supply at this time, so many people may find it difficult to find an available appointment with a provider.”
A list of COVID-19 testing locations is also available online at: https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.