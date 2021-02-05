Drive-through COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to Kenosha Community Health Center

The first drive-through mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Kenosha County is set to open soon at the former Chase Bank drive-thru, 5506 Seventh Ave., under the direction of the Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC).

Mary Ouimet, CEO of the community health center, said 200 vaccinations were given at the site this week to pilot the process. KCHC issued their patients on online registration link, which will eventually be shared with the public. It will be open to those who fall within the vaccination roll-out group eligible for the vaccine as determined by the state Department of Health Services.

“We will ramp up incrementally over time,” Ouimet said. “Safety is our first consideration. Our plan right now is to get our skill sets hardwired for a mass vaccination approach.”

Ouimet said KCHC brought in additional nurses who have mass vaccination experience to help refine the process. She said they are also working to ensure good traffic control once drive-through vaccinations are open to the public.

“Once we feel that we’re able to handle more volume, we’ll be opening up the (registration) link on our website,” she said, adding KCHC also plans to conduct mobile vaccine events.

Ouimet said she had hoped to be vaccinating people sooner.