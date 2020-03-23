Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site remains open with new criteria

Those who are only "mildly ill" are encouraged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider by phone for guidance about clinical management, note the guidelines.

In light of the revised criteria, on March 20 the Advocate Aurora hospital system announced it was suspending plans to establish drive-thru sites at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee and Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

According to statements issued by Advocate Aurora on March 20, the shift came following news of "a national shortage of COVID-19 test kits and the materials needed to process them."

"As a result, state officials, the Illinois Hospital Association and the Wisconsin Hospital Association have all shared new testing protocols intended to conserve tests for those in critical need," the hospital system said.

Since last Tuesday, the Froedtert South testing site has seen about 70 patients per day, or about 300 so far, reports Schmidt's office. "On the positive side, we have seen only two positives, one of whom went home and the other is not extremely ill," Schmidt said.

"We're not seeing (confirmed numbers) going up exponentially as in other places," Schmidt said.