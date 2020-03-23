Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site remains open with new criteria

The national criteria for testing for COVID-19, the coronavirus, has become narrower, but Froedtert South's drive-thru site will remain open for now, reports Froedtert South president and CEO Ric Schmidt.
"We're going to be doing testing, but criteria are more stringent, in line with the CDC criteria," Schmidt said.
On March 17, a drive-thru testing site was opened at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Clinic, 10256 Old Green Bay Rd., available to those who had a doctor's order to be tested or were approved for the test by screening conducted by Froedtert South personnel.
Since then, in order to conserve testing materials and reduce strain on laboratories processing those tests, the criteria for those eligible for testing has been revised by the Centers for Disease Control.
Issued March 19, CDC testing is currently prioritized for:
- Patients in hospitals exhibiting signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19
- Symptomatic individuals in vulnerable populations: older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions; those in an immunocompromised state that may put them at higher risk for poor outcomes (diabetes, heart disease, receiving immunosuppressive medications, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease).
- Any persons including health care personnel, who within 14 days of symptom onset had close contact with a suspect or laboratory-confirmed4 COVID-19 patient, or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of their symptom onset.
Those who are only "mildly ill" are encouraged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider by phone for guidance about clinical management, note the guidelines.
In light of the revised criteria, on March 20 the Advocate Aurora hospital system announced it was suspending plans to establish drive-thru sites at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee and Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
According to statements issued by Advocate Aurora on March 20, the shift came following news of "a national shortage of COVID-19 test kits and the materials needed to process them."
"As a result, state officials, the Illinois Hospital Association and the Wisconsin Hospital Association have all shared new testing protocols intended to conserve tests for those in critical need," the hospital system said.
Since last Tuesday, the Froedtert South testing site has seen about 70 patients per day, or about 300 so far, reports Schmidt's office. "On the positive side, we have seen only two positives, one of whom went home and the other is not extremely ill," Schmidt said.
"We're not seeing (confirmed numbers) going up exponentially as in other places," Schmidt said.
Although Froedtert South drive-thru testing is still up and running, Schmidt notes that staff have had to cancel appointments for some patients who scheduled a test for this week but no longer meet current testing criteria.
"The number we can test is going to drop materially; (because of the criteria) the people we tested last week we couldn't this week," Schmidt said.
As with most events surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, testing criteria may be subject to change, noted Schmidt.
"I couldn’t begin to tell you what next week will look like," he said. "We're taking things a day at a time."