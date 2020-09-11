Drive-thru storytime at Kenosha Public Library

The Kenosha Public Library has started a new Drive-Thru Storytime program.
From from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, library personnel be hosting short drive-thru storytimes in the Northside Library parking lot. Storytime staff will do 5-10 minute storytimes for 1-3 cars at a time.
Drop-in any time during the two-hour period, but remember that there may be a small wait.
Enter the parking lot from the entrance closest to the Piggly Wiggly off of 15th Place.
The event may be canceled in case of inclement weather.
