Drive-thru testing site established for coronavirus

Froedtert South announced today that it is establishing a drive-thru testing site for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The site is at 10256 Old Green Bay Road (Highway 165 and Highway 31) in Pleasant Prairie.

Appointments are required to be tested at the site.

Those who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 should call 262-671-7777 for an initial phone evaluation. Physicians and advanced practice providers will make the decision whether testing is appropriate for each individual case.

If indicated, callers can make an appointment at the drive-thru site. They will be registered and given a date and time for an appointment.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

What to expect

At the site, a medical professional will validate personal information and may perform necessary tests while the person remains in the car. A nasal swab test will be performed.