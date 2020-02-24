Driver crashes into cars on 39th Avenue

A man who had been passing vehicles at 90 mph on a residential street in Kenosha lost control, crashing into parked vehicles and a light pole.
The crash occurred at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue.
Kenosha Police said the 27-year-old man, the only occupant of the vehicle, was northbound at high speed, passing vehicles in the curb lane when he lost control, struck a parked car, then crossed the centerline and struck a parked truck before hitting a concrete light pole.
He was taken to a local emergency room and treated and released, said Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik.
He was cited for operating while intoxicated-first offense along with a series of traffic violations, Nosalik said.
The road was closed for three hours during the investigation.
WEEKEND STORMS
Storm impact along the Kenosha lakefront over the weekend of Jan. 10-12, 2020.
SUBMITTED BY SHARON RAMOS
WEEKEND STORMS
Storm impact along the Kenosha lakefront over the weekend of Jan. 10-12, 2020.
SUBMITTED BY SHARON RAMOS
WEEKEND STORMS
Storm impact along the Kenosha lakefront over the weekend of Jan. 10-12, 2020.
SUBMITTED BY SHARON RAMOS
WEEKEND STORMS
Storm impact along the Kenosha lakefront over the weekend of Jan. 10-12, 2020.
SUBMITTED BY SHARON RAMOS
CAROL BEACH
Storm impact pictured at Carol Beach.
SUBMITTED BY JEN SEPANSKI
CAROL BEACH
Storm impact at Carol Beach pictured Jan. 12.
SUBMITTED BY JEN SEPANSKI
CAROL BEACH
Storm impact pictured at Carol Beach Jan. 12.
SUBMITTED BY JEN SEPANSKI
KEMPER CENTER
Storm impact pictured at Kemper Center Jan. 11.
SUBMITTED BY JEN SEPANSKI
KEMPER CENTER
Storm impact pictured at Kemper Center Jan. 11.
SUBMITTED BY JEN SEPANSKI
KEMPER CENTER
Storm impact pictured at Kemper Center Saturday, Jan. 11.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY JEN SEPANSKI
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Storm impact at Kenosha Lighthouse pictured Jan. 11.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY JEN SEPANSKI
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Storm impact at Kenosha Lighthouse pictured Jan. 11.
SUBMITTED BY JEN SEPANSKI
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Taken on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Kenosha Lighthouse by Jen Sepanski
SUBMITTED BY JEN SEPANSKI
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Taken on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Kenosha Lighthouse by Jen Sepanski.
SUBMITTED BY JEN SEPANSKI
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.
LAKEFRONT HOUSE STORM DAMAGE PLEASANT PRAIRIE
This house at 8615 Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie was damaged by Lake Michigan wave action during the weekend storm.
Brian Passino
LAKEFRONT HOUSE STORM DAMAGE PLEASANT PRAIRIE
A house at 8615 Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie, was damaged by Lake Michigan wave action during the weekend storm.
Brian Passino
LAKEFRONT HOUSE STORM DAMAGE PLEASANT PRAIRIE
A house, the lower structure shown in this photo, at 8615 Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie was damaged by Lake Michigan wave action during the weekend storm.
Brian Passino
WEATHER
Dongze Price, 11, left, and his brother Enze, 13, look at waves crashing into the rocks at Eichelman Park on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO
WEATHER
Dongze Price, 11, races away from the spray of a wave at Eichelman Park on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEATHER
Waves breach the wall in the 7100 block of First Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WEATHER
Waves breach the wall in the 7100 block of First Avenue on Saturday.
Have a photo you’d like to share? Send it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
