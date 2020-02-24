Driver crashes into cars on 39th Avenue

A man who had been passing vehicles at 90 mph on a residential street in Kenosha lost control, crashing into parked vehicles and a light pole.

The crash occurred at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue.

Kenosha Police said the 27-year-old man, the only occupant of the vehicle, was northbound at high speed, passing vehicles in the curb lane when he lost control, struck a parked car, then crossed the centerline and struck a parked truck before hitting a concrete light pole.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

He was taken to a local emergency room and treated and released, said Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik.

He was cited for operating while intoxicated-first offense along with a series of traffic violations, Nosalik said.

The road was closed for three hours during the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.