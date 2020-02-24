You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver crashes into cars on 39th Avenue
View Comments
top story

Driver crashes into cars on 39th Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}

A man who had been passing vehicles at 90 mph on a residential street in Kenosha lost control, crashing into parked vehicles and a light pole.

The crash occurred at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue.

Kenosha Police said the 27-year-old man, the only occupant of the vehicle, was northbound at high speed, passing vehicles in the curb lane when he lost control, struck a parked car, then crossed the centerline and struck a parked truck before hitting a concrete light pole.

He was taken to a local emergency room and treated and released, said Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik.

He was cited for operating while intoxicated-first offense along with a series of traffic violations, Nosalik said.

The road was closed for three hours during the investigation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics