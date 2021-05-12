Driver fleeing in stolen vehicle crashes into Kenosha home

A high-speed chase ended in a crash into a home early Wednesday.

A Pleasant Prairie Police officer on patrol at 2:21 a.m. attempted to pull over a car on the 4900 block of 75th Street after the squad’s license-plate scanner alerted for a stolen vehicle.

According to Chief David Smetana, the driver fled, heading north on residential streets through Kenosha, cutting across two fields and a parking lot and travelling at speeds of about 70 miles per hour before the driver lost control and struck a house on the 5400 block of 39th Avenue.

Smetana said the driver — a 55-year-old North Chicago man — fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Kenosha Police officers. Two passengers in the vehicle — a 58-years-old Waukegan, Ill., woman and a 48-year-old Kenosha man — were injured and taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released. They were not arrested.

The home was “moderately” damaged, Smetana said. No one inside was injured.

The North Chicago man was arrested pending a series of charges, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, driving a vehicle without owner’s consent and fleeing.

