Driver flees scene of hit-and-run, seriously injured in second crash

A vehicle from a Kenosha transportation company was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening, the driver fleeing the scene before crashing again in Pleasant Prairie and being seriously injured.

The hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of 75th Street and 22nd Avenue in Kenosha at about 6:30 p.m. A person driving a Ktown Transportation vehicle crashed into another car then fled the scene. No one in the vehicle that was struck was injured.

As Kenosha Police were on the scene of that crash, the same Ktown Transportation vehicle crashed when failing to negotiate a turn at Springbrook Road and 22nd Avenue. The vehicle overturned in a ditch.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said the driver, a 60-year-old Kenosha man, had serious but not life threatening injuries. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life helicopter. Smetana said speed appeared to be a factor in the one-vehicle crash.

He said he did not know if the driver was working at the time of the crash.

According to the company website, Ktown Transportation does non-medical transportation for things like doctor’s appointments, dialysis and other medical treatments. A representative of the company could not be reached for comment.

