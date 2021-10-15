Driver in vehicle that struck utility poles on Highway B in Brighton not seriously hurt following crash

BRIGHTON – The driver of a vehicle that struck multiple utility poles in the 100 block of 288th Avenue was not seriously injured following the crashes, according to authorities.

Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the 4:48 p.m. incident Tuesday in which the driver had struck two poles off the side of the road before the vehicle came to rest. Emergency personnel from Kansasville Fire Department in nearby Racine County also responded to the crash, according Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s department.