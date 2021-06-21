Driver killed when car crashes into Kenosha home on Sunday night

A 32-year-old man was killed Sunday night when he crashed his vehicle into a Kenosha home.

According to Kenosha Police, the crash occurred at 8:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of 30th Avenue. Police said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance but did not survive. Multiple witnesses told police that the man had been driving recklessly before the crash.

The crash occurred in an area where construction is underway and 30th Avenue has been reduced to a single northbound lane. The car left the road, jumped the curb and struck trees and the porch of a home, shearing the porch from the building and striking with enough force that a planter was thrown onto the roof of a neighboring home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said no one was injured in the house.

A neighbor said she heard the crash and looked outside to see the vehicle had struck the house and come to a stop in the home’s driveway. She said the resident of the house that was damaged was not home when the crash occurred.

Police as of Monday were not releasing the identify of the man killed in the crash.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.