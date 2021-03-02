 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver transported to local hospital after crashing into tree, police say
View Comments
alert top story

Driver transported to local hospital after crashing into tree, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha police lights
Kenosha police lights

A 48-year-old man who drove a vehicle into a tree was taken to a local hospital Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:13 p.m. to the 7900 block of 60th Avenue where they located the crash site, according to Sgt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department. Strelow said no other vehicles or motorists were involved in the accident.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man was transported by Kenosha paramedics to a local hospital for treatment, he said. Neither the driver’s condition nor extent of injuries was immediately known. Police suspect the driver may have been operating while intoxicated, however, the accident remains under investigation.

IN PHOTOS: A tour of Downtown Kenosha's East View Coffee Company

Last November, Jenny Ulbricht purchased $40,000 in roasting equipment, using her savings, and went into a partnership with Greg York to form East View Coffee Company. York also is the co-founder and co-owner of Rustic Road Brewery in downtown Kenosha. Ulbricht is not involved with the brewery.

Ulbricht contracted with importers and sold her first bag of coffee beans on Dec. 21. She officially began East View’s full operations in the second-floor loft area of the brewery at 5706 Sixth Ave.

Later this year, she will begin selling coffee by the cup and by the bag at the outdoor Kenosha HarborMarket.

1 of 14
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert