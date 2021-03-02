Driver transported to local hospital after crashing into tree, police say

A 48-year-old man who drove a vehicle into a tree was taken to a local hospital Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:13 p.m. to the 7900 block of 60th Avenue where they located the crash site, according to Sgt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department. Strelow said no other vehicles or motorists were involved in the accident.

The man was transported by Kenosha paramedics to a local hospital for treatment, he said. Neither the driver’s condition nor extent of injuries was immediately known. Police suspect the driver may have been operating while intoxicated, however, the accident remains under investigation.

