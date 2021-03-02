Driver transported to local hospital after crashing into tree, police say

A 48-year-old man who drove a vehicle into a tree was taken to a local hospital Tuesday, according to police.
Officers responded at 3:13 p.m. to the 7900 block of 60th Avenue where they located the crash site, according to Sgt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department. Strelow said no other vehicles or motorists were involved in the accident.
The man was transported by Kenosha paramedics to a local hospital for treatment, he said. Neither the driver’s condition nor extent of injuries was immediately known. Police suspect the driver may have been operating while intoxicated, however, the accident remains under investigation.
Last November, Jenny Ulbricht purchased $40,000 in roasting equipment, using her savings, and went into a partnership with Greg York to form East View Coffee Company. York also is the co-founder and co-owner of Rustic Road Brewery in downtown Kenosha. Ulbricht is not involved with the brewery.
Ulbricht contracted with importers and sold her first bag of coffee beans on Dec. 21. She officially began East View’s full operations in the second-floor loft area of the brewery at 5706 Sixth Ave.
Later this year, she will begin selling coffee by the cup and by the bag at the outdoor Kenosha HarborMarket.