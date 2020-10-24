Drivers asked to be aware of and patient with farm equipment

Local farmers are asking for motorists to use caution and patience as they navigate roadways with large machinery to access their fields amid a season of increased road construction.

“Please be patient as we share the roads this time of year,” Sue Crane, whose family owns a farm in Brighton, said.

Randall Rossi, of the Town Paris, said road closures have pushed some farmers, like motorists, onto roads they typically do not use to access their fields.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau, Department of Transportation, and Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection this week issued a reminder that agricultural equipment is allowed to operate on state roads.

“We must all remember that everyone on the roadway has family and friends they want to return home to,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Joe Bragger. “Farmers and motorists need to respect each other and work together to keep Wisconsin’s roadways safe this fall.”

Know the law

There have been 1,714 crashes involving farm equipment during the last decade statewide that resulted in 834 injuries and 29 fatalities.