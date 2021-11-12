Drivers cited following road rage incident that led to fight in the middle of Bain Station Road

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police issued citations for disorderly conduct to two drivers following a fight that broke out in the middle of Bain Station Road just east of Highway H Thursday afternoon.

Cited were a 48-year-old Spring Grove, Ill., man and a 47-year-old Kenosha man following the 4:50 p.m. “road rage” incident, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The incident began when the two drivers were initially at the intersection of Wilmot Road and Bain Station Road, and one apparently failed to stop nearly causing a collision, Andrews said.

The other driver then followed the first driver east on Bain Station Road for about a mile before arriving at the roundabout at Highway H. The two proceeded to circle the roundabout several times.

Upon exiting the roundabout they continued traveling east on Bain Station Road when one of the drivers started “brake-checking” the driver behind him, who swerved out of the way. The men parked and got out of their vehicles, according to police.

“They started pushing and shoving and whatnot in the middle of the road,” Andrews said.

That’s when other drivers got on their phones and called police.

“(The two drivers) caused a back-up on Bain Station and a bunch of other cars, not sure what was going on, were saying they got two guys fighting in the roadway so they were kind of stuck there,” Andrews said. “Several people were calling us about it.”

Officers arrived soon after to break up the fight, he said.

“They were still yelling, screaming and pushing and shoving when officers got there,” he said.

The fighting ceased shortly thereafter. Officers questioning the men said each blamed the other for the fight that ensued. Both were issued municipal citations with fines of $250 apiece.

“Since they both caused the issue where people were calling us and they were blocking the roadway, they both got issued tickets,” he said.

