Drone footage shows arrest of reckless driving suspect in Kenosha

Two people are in custody after driving recklessly on I-94, losing control, then fleeing a crash scene Monday morning, Jan. 30, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. David Wright said they received a complaint about a reckless driver headed southbound on I-94 at about 9:39 a.m. Monday. A few minutes later, a deputy spotted a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed and initially began a pursuit.

However, Wright said that law enforcement “wasn’t even close” to the vehicle when it lost control as it exited I-94 at County Hwy. C, crashing at the off-ramp. The occupants fled the scene on foot. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Waukegan.

According to a social media release by the department, one of the occupants made his way onto the interstate and was nearly struck by several vehicles before making it to the median, where deputies stopped him from going back into the traffic lane.

Both suspects were taken into custody and were treated by Bristol Fire/Rescue for hypothermia.

According to the release, the incident was a multijurisdictional effort, with Pleasant Prairie Police officers assisting in the search for the suspects. The department also shared drone footage captured by the Wisconsin State Patrol.