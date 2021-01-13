Drones, sonar, psychics used in search for missing dog in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — The search for a missing dog that disappeared from a fenced-in yard in Twin Lakes has people searching far and wide — on foot and with the help of dog psychics, sonar and drones.

Courtney Kennedy, 28, the owner of Abbey, a 2-year-old Burnese mountain dog that disappeared on Dec. 27, said she is not giving up the search for the dog that got her through some of her darkest days.

“I suffered with severe depression,” Kennedy said. “She helped me get healthy and helped me trust people again. My gut is saying she is still alive and we will find her. I just want my baby back.”

Kennedy got Abbey in November 2018 when the dog was 10 weeks old and 16 pounds. Now at 110 pounds, the gentle giant loved to play with children at a YMCA in south Chicago, where she served as a therapy companion.

“I let her outside at around 7:45 to play in the first snowfall,” Kennedy said of the night Abbey went missing.

Just 15 minutes later, she was gone. If Abbey ever left the yard through an open gate, she had never gone beyond visiting the neighbor’s dogs and always came back to the door. This was different. A group of 10 people searched that night for hours on foot.