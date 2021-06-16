Dropping lake levels mean easier year for Kenosha shorelines

It’s been a relatively easy year for Kenosha shorelines in 2021, as Lake Michigan has dropped from historically high water levels last year due to a combination of factors.

According to Matthew Zorn, a professor of geospatial science at Carthage College, Lake Michigan’s water levels regularly fluctuate above and below the average due in part to the Pacific North American Oscillation, a “seesaw” pattern of alternating high and low pressures over the North Pacific Ocean and the North American continent.

These fluctuations generally last eight to 10 years, although the last drop in 1999 lasted until 2014. Last year saw some of the highest lake levels since 1986, with January nearly a meter-and-a-half higher than average.

Now, this North Pacific Oscillation, combined with a severe drought across much of the upper Midwest, has dropped Lake Michigan’s water level by about half a meter compared to last June.

“Water levels are beginning to trend downward again,” Zorn said. “Even though they’re still above the long-term average, the damage from storms will likely be far less than it was for the past few years.”