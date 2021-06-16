Dropping lake levels mean easier year for Kenosha shorelines

It’s been a relatively easy year for Kenosha shorelines in 2021, as Lake Michigan has dropped from historically high water levels last year due to a combination of factors.
According to Matthew Zorn, a professor of geospatial science at Carthage College, Lake Michigan’s water levels regularly fluctuate above and below the average due in part to the Pacific North American Oscillation, a “seesaw” pattern of alternating high and low pressures over the North Pacific Ocean and the North American continent.
These fluctuations generally last eight to 10 years, although the last drop in 1999 lasted until 2014. Last year saw some of the highest lake levels since 1986, with January nearly a meter-and-a-half higher than average.
Now, this North Pacific Oscillation, combined with a severe drought across much of the upper Midwest, has dropped Lake Michigan’s water level by about half a meter compared to last June.
“Water levels are beginning to trend downward again,” Zorn said. “Even though they’re still above the long-term average, the damage from storms will likely be far less than it was for the past few years.”
In January 2020, the high water levels combined with a winter storm to overwhelm the berm protecting Carthage’s Lentz Hall, flooding its basement and destroying its furnace system.
“Since it happened in January, that was a problem, because it was so cold,” said David Timmerman, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Carthage.
Ultimately, repairs to Lentz hall cost Carthage $8 million, a bill the school was not eager to pay again, which led to a $3.5 million project to reinforce five of its most at-risk shore locations.
Kenosha has also poured millions into revetment projects across its shorelines to combat erosion, an issue made especially apparent in the last few years. The same storm that flooded Lentz Hall heavily damaged the Kemper Center’s lakeshore, and estimated costs to reinforce its revetment were $15 million. However, the winter storm left Kennedy Park unscathed, as a nearly $8 million project to rebuild the Kennedy Drive revetment was near completion at the time, which protected the road and park.
Although levels are starting to drop, Brian Cater, Kenosha deputy director of Public Works, said that with the constant fluctuation of lake levels, such projects are always a necessity.
“It wasn’t that long ago we were wondering where the water was going,” Cater said.