Drug conviction partially reversed against Kenosha man charged with Berit Beck's death

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has partially reversed a decision on a previous drug conviction against former Kenoshan Dennis Brantner — the man convicted of the 1990 murder of Berit Beck.
Beck, 18, was last seen alive on July 17, 1990, when she left her Sturtevant home to go to a computer seminar in Appleton.
Her skeletal remains were discovered about five weeks later in a ditch about 5 miles west of Waupun.
In 2014, investigators identified nine fingerprints in the van Beck was driving as belonging to Brantner, which prosecutors said pointed to Brantner as the killer.
Brantner later entered an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit guilt, but acknowledged he could be found guilty through evidence.
In March 2018, Brantner was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Beck’s murder.
‘Multiplicitous charges’
On March 27, 2015, Brantner was at the Kenosha County Courthouse, where he was facing a charge of possession of a firearm. As he left the courtroom, he was arrested by Fond du Lac County detectives for Beck’s murder.
During booking in Fond du Lac, a deputy found narcotics and prescription pills inside Brantner’s boot. Brantner was sentenced to six years, seven months in prison for possessing the drugs, according to court records.
After his conviction, Brantner filed a post-conviction motion taking issue with two details in the case. First, he said he should not have been tried in Fond du Lac County because the deputy found the drugs there.
“We disagree,” the Court of Appeals ruling said. “Mr. Brantner did not lose possession of the drugs in his boot upon his arrest in Kenosha County. And because he still possessed the drugs in Fond du Lac County, venue there was proper.”
Brantner also argued that two possession charges were “multiplicitous.” One of the charges was for possession of 20 mg oxycodone pills, and the other was for possession of 5 mg oxycodone pills. Brantner argued that he should not be charged individually for each pill dosage.
In that case, the court agreed with Brantner, reversing a previous Court of Appeals finding. The case will now go back to Fond du Lac Circuit Court for further proceedings.
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.