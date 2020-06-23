"Drug deal gone bad" leads to a teen's death and a 21-year prison sentence

Rejected claims of ‘self-defense’

But Graveley disputed Amelio’s story of self defense, saying Amelio got out of his vehicle and shot Alchaar in the back while the teenager was running away. After killing Alchaar he destroyed the gun he had used to shoot him, then continued the marijuana sales business that he operated with the help of his 16-year-old son and his daughter.

Wagner rejected the self-defense argument as well.

“Most people who had been threatened by a gun and robbed would not get out of the car,’ Wagner said. ‘You pursue him. I don’t understand that in a million years. I wouldn’t get out of the car. I’d drive away. And I’d call the police.”

She said his actions were those of a drug dealer angered by being robbed. “Nobody is going to rip off a drug dealer, they’re going to pay for it, and you made that boy pay for it,” Wagner said.

The judge called Amelio’s decision to sell drugs with his children “outlandish.”

“In what world does a human being do that with their children, pregnant daughter, teenage son. It’s amazing to me, amazing to me, what a terrible, terrible circumstance this is.”