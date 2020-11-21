Drug-related death arrest made

A 34-year-old Kenosha man, an alleged suspect in several opioid-related overdose deaths, was taken into custody Friday by Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff Department Tactical Response Team.

According to a Kenosha Police Department press release, the efforts had been underway since August to locate and apprehend the man for drug offenses suspected of being linked to several Fentanyl overdose incidents.

Collaborative efforts by the Kenosha Police Departments Gang Unit and the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) helped locate the suspect, who is not being named as he has yet to be charged. The suspect was taken into custody, without incident.

Charges of reckless homicide are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office. Numerous other drug related charges will also be referred.

