Multiple law enforcement units served a search warrant in the 6800 block of 14th Avenue Friday morning, taking one suspect into custody after discovering illicit drugs and 23 dogs.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, at about 9 a.m., the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, the Sheriff’s Department Tactical Response Team and the Kenosha Police Department Special Investigation unit conducted a join operation.

One suspect, Tyrone Price Sr. was taken into custody. Over $2,500, 883.5 grams of THC/Marijuana product, 3.5 grams of cocaine and 0.7 grams of heroin were seized.

During the search, 23 dogs were located and turned over to Kenosha Police Department community service officers for transport to Safe Harbor.

Based on the number of dogs/puppies, it is believed that an illegal breeding operation was also occurring in the residence, a department release stated. That investigation is being handled by the Kenosha community service officer.

Price was booked into the Kenosha County Jail, and law enforcement recommended criminal charges of possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and maintaining a drug trafficking house.

The three possession charges are enhanced because they were within 1000 feet of a school.

According to a department release, no law enforcement, civilians or animals were injured during the operation.

Sheriff David Zoerner said the department was committed to making every effort to suppress the illegal use and distribution of narcotics in Kenosha County and was proud of the hard work and coordination between the Kenosha Police and the Sheriff’s Department.

