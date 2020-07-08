Drunk man allegedly threatens people with gun, takes a nap on the ground until police arrive

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 63-year-old Kenosha man was found passed out on the ground with a loaded gun in his waistband after allegedly pointing the gun at two men outside a tavern.

Kenosha Police were called to the area of 45th Street and Eighth Avenue at about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man threatening people with a gun. When officers arrived, they found the man lying asleep on the parkway next to the road, apparently intoxicated, Lt. Joe Nosalik said.

Witnesses told officers the man had argued with two men in a tavern, then gone outside. When the two men came outside, the 63-year-old “threatened them and pointed the firearm at them,” Nosalik said.

The man was arrested with recommended charges of disorderly conduct while armed, endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and going armed while on a licensed premise, all misdemeanor charges.

He was released pending charges.

