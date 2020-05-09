During this puzzling time, a way to pass time together

The current pandemic is a puzzle still being figured out, which can feel scary and uncertain. It requires thinkers of all kinds, working in concert. It requires practice. It requires standing in different places.
Puzzles give us practice. They give us comfort. When events are out of our control, it’s helpful to find smaller ones over which we do have control. When we’re stuck indoors, it’s helpful to have concrete things to do. When we’re in a crisis situation, it’s important to stay level-headed, solve problems with others, be patient, and maintain perspective.
By focusing the mind on a concrete problem, and asking us to think creatively, puzzles can paradoxically be a solution.
Puzzles are low-stakes: we choose them and can control when, where, and how we complete them. Even if we get really stuck, we can quit, or with some types of puzzles, cheat — and there’s no harm done.
When he was young, my son once solved a Rubik’s Cube by taking it apart square by square and putting it back together with the colors aligned. He solved the problem from a mechanical versus a mathematical perspective. Why not?
We’re all unique in the ways we solve problems. This is a blessing. My spouse is an artist and completes jigsaw puzzles by matching the pieces to the larger picture. I’m more of a concrete thinker. I match the sizes, shapes, and colors to each other — and often don’t even notice the bigger picture until the end.
There have been times when I’ve been maddeningly stuck doing a jigsaw puzzle, becoming increasingly convinced that the missing piece fell on the floor and was eaten by the dog. Then I move to the other side of the table, and suddenly the piece materializes out of thin air. It had been there all along – I just couldn’t see it from the place I stood.
It’s puzzling how much a puzzle can nurture us during rough times. They’re just games, right? We take them for granted, but they’re a remarkable aspect of our culture. They’re relaxing, cooperative, challenging, solution-focused, pervasive, and inexpensive or free. They can be done anywhere and anytime, without disrupting those around you.
You can choose and adjust levels to make the puzzles more or less challenging. You can find various types of puzzles on free apps or websites, or order them online. You can do the same jigsaw puzzle many times and it never loses its appeal.
Find inexpensive books of crossword puzzles and word-finds in supermarkets, it’s a low-tech way to pass the time in quarantine.
Karen Seif is a counselor in the Carthage College Health and Counseling Center.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.