During this puzzling time, a way to pass time together

The current pandemic is a puzzle still being figured out, which can feel scary and uncertain. It requires thinkers of all kinds, working in concert. It requires practice. It requires standing in different places.

Puzzles give us practice. They give us comfort. When events are out of our control, it’s helpful to find smaller ones over which we do have control. When we’re stuck indoors, it’s helpful to have concrete things to do. When we’re in a crisis situation, it’s important to stay level-headed, solve problems with others, be patient, and maintain perspective.

By focusing the mind on a concrete problem, and asking us to think creatively, puzzles can paradoxically be a solution.

Puzzles are low-stakes: we choose them and can control when, where, and how we complete them. Even if we get really stuck, we can quit, or with some types of puzzles, cheat — and there’s no harm done.

When he was young, my son once solved a Rubik’s Cube by taking it apart square by square and putting it back together with the colors aligned. He solved the problem from a mechanical versus a mathematical perspective. Why not?