DWD clears unemployment claims backlog

The DWD made the announcement Wednesday after Gov. Tony Evers officially appointed as Amy Pechacek as DWD Secretary. Pechacek, who previously worked as Department of Corrections deputy secretary, joined DWD in mid-September after Evers fired former department secretary Caleb Frostman over ongoing frustrations regarding the state’s backlog of unemployment claims. The department has faced skyrocketing unemployment claims since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our top priority at DWD has been ensuring that all eligible unemployment claims in Wisconsin are paid as quickly as possible,” Pechacek said in a statement. “Today, I am proud to say we have reached our goal to clear the backlog of claims. The tireless work of the DWD staff has made it possible for UI to resume its seasonal level of timeliness in January. I look forward to implementing further enhancements to our UI process to continue to improve services to Wisconsinites who are out of work through no fault of their own.”