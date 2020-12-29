DWD updating unemployment claims form to simplify process

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DWD wants to improve the application process by updating the questions to simplify the language as much as possible.

Plain language

Department officials said the language update is designed to make the questions understandable to everyone, regardless of their educational background or regional/cultural language differences.

The DWD said the change is to ensure that everyone filling out a claim can understand the questions.

It said the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored existing barriers to receiving benefits. Changes to the application process will ensure those who fill out an initial or weekly claim can understand the questions quickly and prevent inadvertent or erroneous answers that might prompt further action or investigation.

An investigation further delays the claim getting processed.

“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites applied for and received UI benefits in 2020,” said Amy Pechacek, the DWD’s transition director. “But we know many had to wait longer than necessary because they incorrectly answered a question on the application, and that triggered an investigation into their eligibility.

“DWD is making sure that the questions asked of claimants are clear and concise, so that people who are applying can answer questions completely and accurately on the front end. Updating the application not only will help our customers but also improve UI operations."

