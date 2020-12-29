DWD updating unemployment claims form to simplify process

The Department of Workforce Development has updated its unemployment insurance claims process to simplify it for applicants.
The DWD said it has simplified some language on the claims form and is seeking public input to make filing a claim even smoother.
The update comes after a heavy stream of claims caused a backlog earlier this year. Through the past months, it has added more workers to help clear backlogs.
The DWD is seeking public input on the updated draft application questions online at dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiapplicationsfeedback.
During the earlier months of the pandemic, some applicants complained it was hard to maneuver through the system. When they could, they faced long delays in getting their benefits.
Susan Hurtz, a beauty salon independent contractor who had lost three different jobs because of the pandemic, said in March she had trouble filing for jobless benefits.
“The (phone) lines are constantly busy, and I have been locked out of my account online,” Hurtz said.
Others said even when they could get through, they were waiting for call-backs from a claims representative. Some said had to wait weeks for a call back.
The DWD wants to improve the application process by updating the questions to simplify the language as much as possible.
Plain language
Department officials said the language update is designed to make the questions understandable to everyone, regardless of their educational background or regional/cultural language differences.
The DWD said the change is to ensure that everyone filling out a claim can understand the questions.
It said the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored existing barriers to receiving benefits. Changes to the application process will ensure those who fill out an initial or weekly claim can understand the questions quickly and prevent inadvertent or erroneous answers that might prompt further action or investigation.
An investigation further delays the claim getting processed.
“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites applied for and received UI benefits in 2020,” said Amy Pechacek, the DWD’s transition director. “But we know many had to wait longer than necessary because they incorrectly answered a question on the application, and that triggered an investigation into their eligibility.
“DWD is making sure that the questions asked of claimants are clear and concise, so that people who are applying can answer questions completely and accurately on the front end. Updating the application not only will help our customers but also improve UI operations."