Early Kenosha County referendum results

Referendums on gerrymandering, federal Medicare and even garbage collection were on ballots Tuesday in various Kenosha County communities.

According to unofficial, incomplete results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday:

Countywide Referendum — With 135 of 140 polling location reporting, 66.16 percent of voters favor the Wisconsin Legislature creating a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of all district maps at all levels of government: federal, state, county, and municipality, in the State of Wisconsin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City of Kenosha Referendum — With 112 of 116 polling locations reporting, 71 percent of city voters agree that Wisconsin should expand healthcare coverage under BadgerCare by accepting additional federal Medicare funding and providing healthcare coverage to an estimated 82,000 more Wisconsinites.

Town of Brighton Referendum — Residents voted in opposition to the question, “Should the Town of Brighton cease to provide garbage drop-off services at the Town Hall and have townwide curbside pickup for all residents?” 632 (63.84 percent) No, to 358 (36.16 percent) yes.

The initial results are the totals from ballots cast in person at polling places on election day and do not include totals from absentee ballots.

This story will be updated as more results become available.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0