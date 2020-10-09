Early morning gunfire Friday after a dangerous 24 hours in Kenosha

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday gunfire broke out in the area of 61st Street and 11th Avenue, callers reporting as many as 50 shots being fired.

When police arrived, they found spent shell casings spread over the length of a block and two parked vehicles with shattered windows, one with bullet strikes in the bumper and a tire, said Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt.

Hours later at about 2:20 a.m. Friday residents of the same block reported hearing gunfire again. This time police found eight spent .40 caliber bullet casings, DeWitt said.

The early morning gunfire capped a dangerous 24 hours in the city. Although there were no reports of injuries, gunfire broke out in the street several times throughout the day.

At 9:30 a.m. Edward Bain School of Language Arts, 2600 50th St., was briefly put on lockdown after gunfire was reported in the area around 28th Avenue and 46th Street.

In that incident, people reported seeing occupants of vehicles shooting at each other. A window was shattered on a home on the 2800 block of 46th Street and shell casings were found on the 3500 block of 28th Avenue.

At about 2:40 p.m. callers reported gunfire in the area of the 2100 block of 53rd Street. Shell casings were also found near the scene of that incident.