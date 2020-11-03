Early results: Hibsch leading by wide margin in Kenosha County, McGuire leads in Racine County

A Republican newcomer and the incumbent Democrat Tuesday night were still awaiting election results that would tell them who would be representing the 64th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

As of 11 p.m., the Kenosha City Clerk’s Office had more than 30,000 absentee ballots yet to tally.

However, early returns with polls in both Kenosha and Racine Counties showed Ed Hibsch, 62, of Somers ahead of incumbent State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, 7,162 to 5,939, or by 1,223 votes. In Kenosha County, Hibsch was winning 4,951 to 3234, with 1,717 votes over McGuire. McGuire, however, was winning in Racine County 2,705 to 2211, or by 494 votes. All polling results are unofficial until canvass of the votes later this month.

District 64 encompasses the City of Kenosha’s north side, eastern Somers and extends into a thin slice of the southeastern portion of Racine County.

Hibsch said he was “excited” about the early results, but was also awaiting the additional ballots that had yet to be counted. McGuire could not immediately be reached for comment.

