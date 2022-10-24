Early voting gets underway Tuesday; Kenosha clerk releases absentee ballot, related details

The Kenosha city clerk’s office has released information on how absentee ballot use and early voting will occur for the Nov. 8 election.

Early voting will be held in Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. on the following dates and times listed:

Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo IDs are required to vote. The following documents are approved forms of voter identification:

Wisconsin driver license or state ID

Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or ID receipt

US passport

US Uniformed Service Military ID

Unexpired US Veteran’s photo ID

For more examples of acceptable photo ID visit bringit.wi.gov or myvote.wi.gov.

Absentee ballot use rules

Those wishing to vote by mail can send a request with a copy of their photo ID. Be sure to list your name, address, mailing address (if different) and signature.

Mail your request to City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53140

Email your request to elections@kenosha.org.

Fax your request to City Clerk: 262-653-4023.

Online visit myvote.wi.gov to request a ballot be sent to you.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Exceptions to the absentee ballot rules include:

If you are indefinitely confined or in the military, then the deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Some voters do not need to include a copy of their Photo ID with a request to send a ballot. If you have voted by absentee ballot previously, the City Clerk’s office may have your photo ID on file.

If you have difficulty traveling to the polling place due to age, physical illness, infirmity or disability or live in a nursing home or care facility, you do NOT need to provide a copy of your photo ID to receive an absentee ballot. If you are in the military or live permanently overseas, you do NOT need to provide a copy of your photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.

Returning ballots

Do not drop off ballots at polling places on Election Day.

All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. Allow enough time for delivery so that your ballot is counted.

Wisconsin law requires that voted ballots be returned by the voter, unless otherwise authorized by law. If you choose to return your ballot in person, you must bring it inside the Kenosha Municipal Building, to the City Clerk’s office. Ballots may be returned in person Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Or mail it and allow enough time for it to be received in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 The post office recommends mailing it seven days in advance. Ballots may also be shipped via other delivery methods (FedEx, etc).

Drop boxes are not available

Due to a court ruling, drop boxes will NOT be used. Do not drop your ballot in a drop box. You may only deliver your ballot in person or via mail.

In the Hospital?

If you are in the hospital within seven days before the election, you can designate someone as your agent to bring the ballot to you. The agent then needs to bring the voted ballot back to the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The deadline to request this is by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information contact theCity of Kenosha Clerk’s Office-Elections, 625 52nd St., Room 104, Kenosha, WI 53140; phone 262-653-4020; or email elections@kenosha.org.