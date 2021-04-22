Earth Day celebrations include Uptown Clean-up, Pringle Nature Center

Uptown Clean-Up today: The public is invited to join in a monthly clean-up effort in Uptown Kenosha. Today’s (April 22) event is 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers should meet at Dream Catcher’s Child Care Center, 6410 25th Ave., to organize and receive assignments of which blocks need to be cleaned. Bags and gloves will be provided; volunteers will also receive pizza. Note: Upcoming clean-up dates are May 22, June 19 and July 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Krista Maurer at 262-551-1885.

Pringle Nature Center activities, April 23-26: Pringle is celebrating the 51st annual Earth Day with free activities. Families are welcome to come to the nature center — located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. — to pick up free tree saplings to plant at home. There’s also an Earth Day Scavenger Hunt. Go to www.pringlenc.org/events for more details.

Pringle Nature Center’s first “Invasive Species Workday” of 2021 is 9 a.m. to noon April 24. Each volunteer will earn one coupon for free admission to a Pringle Nature Center program. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required; come and leave as you like. Find more information at www.pringlenc.org/events.