Earth Day celebrations include Uptown Clean-up, Pringle Nature Center

Our planet’s very own holiday is today.Earth Day, which takes place each year on April 22, is designed to be a day “when people take time to appreciate humankind’s connection to the Earth and to raise awareness of our environmental challenges,” according to the Earth Day Initiative, a New York City-based nonprofit group.
The theme this year is “Restore Our Earth,” and calls for “optimism, a critically needed sentiment in a world ravaged by both climate change and the pandemic,” said Kathleen Rogers, president of EarthDay.org.
On the first Earth Day — April 22, 1970 — an estimated 20 million people came out onto the streets across the U.S., an event that to this day remains the largest civic event in human history, according to Rogers.
“Restore Our Earth,” she said, “focuses on restoring the world’s ecosystems through natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking. This year, we are also supporting local communities and areas that are disproportionately affected by environmental issues.”
While a lot of the global Earth Day events this year will be online because of the pandemic, there are local, in-person events tied into the holiday:
Uptown Clean-Up today: The public is invited to join in a monthly clean-up effort in Uptown Kenosha. Today’s (April 22) event is 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers should meet at Dream Catcher’s Child Care Center, 6410 25th Ave., to organize and receive assignments of which blocks need to be cleaned. Bags and gloves will be provided; volunteers will also receive pizza. Note: Upcoming clean-up dates are May 22, June 19 and July 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Krista Maurer at 262-551-1885.
Pringle Nature Center activities, April 23-26: Pringle is celebrating the 51st annual Earth Day with free activities. Families are welcome to come to the nature center — located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. — to pick up free tree saplings to plant at home. There’s also an Earth Day Scavenger Hunt. Go to www.pringlenc.org/events for more details.
Pringle Nature Center’s first “Invasive Species Workday” of 2021 is 9 a.m. to noon April 24. Each volunteer will earn one coupon for free admission to a Pringle Nature Center program. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required; come and leave as you like. Find more information at www.pringlenc.org/events.
Pringle Nature Center is also hosting guided “Ephemeral Wildflower Hikes” on April 24. Ephemeral wildflowers only bloom for a short time. Participants will learn about these diminutive but beautiful plants on a naturalist-led hike in Bristol Woods County Park. Participants will meet at Pringle Nature Center for an hourlong program that includes a one-mile, slow-paced hike through the woods. Pre-registration is required. This program is geared toward adults; participants should be age 16 or older. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for registration information.
Online programs
“Most of our Earth Day events will be virtual,” said Olivia Altman of EarthDay.org.
Overall, she said, more than a billion people around the world participate in Earth Day each year.
“Last year, we were able to reach millions through our digital Earth Day Live event,” Altman said. “This year, with our second-annual Earth Day Live virtual event, we believe we can grow even further.”
The global show begins at 11 a.m. today (April 22) and will run parallel to the Biden administration’s global climate summit, also today.
EarthDay.org’s online program runs four hours and features panels, workshops, films and performances with “world climate leaders, activists, educators, musicians, influencers and more,” Altman said.
For more information and to access the online programs, go to www.earthday.org.