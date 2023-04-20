RACINE — "The echoes of Easter will spring up in a concert by Sine Nomine Brass and the newly minted Laudamus Lutheran Chorale, in their first-ever collaboration," concert organizers said.

“Choral singing and singing in a choir with good friends are some of the joys of life that grow more precious with each passing year,” said the Rev. Thomas Bauer, who directs the chorale group. “The choir loves sharing one of its lifelong joys. That's what makes this choir so special.”

The Laudamus Lutheran Chorale (formerly known as the Shoreland Federation Chorale) is based in Somers.

Patricia Backhaus conducts the brass ensemble Sine Nomine Brass, which is based out of Waukesha and performs under the banner of the Soli Deo Gloria Institute for the Arts.

With the theme of “Easter Echos,” the concert will include sacred choral works spanning multiple centuries, including 19th century composer Felix Mendelssohn, Natalie Sleeth (20th century), Ola Gjeilo (21st century), Tim Osiek (2022) and much more.

The brass ensemble will play works by Orlando De Lassus (16th century), Volckmar Leisring (17th century) and Edward Elgar (19th and 20th century).

The concert is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. in Racine.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to fund music for future events.