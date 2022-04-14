Easter fun for families

As we get closer to Easter on April 17, egg hunts and other family activities are offered in this area:

Photos with Mrs. and Mrs. Bunny

Villa D' Carlo

5140 6th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53140

(262) 654-3932

When:

April 15, 2022 - April 17, 2022

Time:

Fri.-Sat. After 04:00 PM, Sun. After 03:00 PM

Recurrence:

Recurring daily

Visit Mr. & Mrs. Easter Bunny at Villa D’Carlo! Bring your camera. The Bunnies will be at the restaurant to greet guests. Enjoy a delicious meal at this popular Kenosha Italian restaurant and then snap a photo with the Bunnies. Featuring the finest Italian & American food; home of Carl’s Pizza.

April 16-23: Stop by Pringle Nature Center any time Bristol Woods Park is open to do FREE, self-guided activities with your family. Activities will be posted at the front door of the nature center.

April 16: Self-Guided Tours of the 1860s Durkee Mansion. FREE, donations appreciated

Ongoing: Spring StoryWalk Trail at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum (closed Mondays). FREE

Easter Brunch, Buffet, and Take & Heat options include:

Boat House Pub & Eatery: Easter Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Easter Dinner from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Menu Details>

HobNob will be open adjusted hours: Noon to 4 p.m. with a limited menu.

Sazzy B offers a Brunch menu from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Silver Spoon Gastropub & Pizzeria will have a Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will include ham, homemade corned beef hash, and more.

tg’s is offering a Take & Heat Easter Family Feast to go. $35 per feast: brown sugar ham, mashed potatoes, asparagus, dinner rolls, deviled egg, cheesecake. Deadline to reserve is April 15 at 6 p.m.; call (262) 658-8080. Orders are limited. Pick up is Easter morning.

The Red Oak Restaurant will be open with its normal Brunch.

The Stella Hotel & Ballroom / The 1844 Table & Mash offer an Easter Brunch Buffet with three seating time options in the ballroom. Indulge in seasonal specialties, egg-cellent breakfast options, a carving station with Herb Roasted Turkey and Stella Prime Rib, traditional entrees, fresh seafood selections, a delicious sweets station, and more.

Twisted Cuisine will offer a Buffet, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features carving station with 45 day aged prime rib and honey glazed ham, breakfast favorites, seafood platter, salads, sweets, and more. Limited seating; call for reservations at (262) 564-0220.

Union Park Tavern will offer a Brunch.

Please call ahead for reservations. This is just a sampling. We recommend you check with your favorite local restaurant as the date approaches to see what their plans are. Some places will be open with normal or adjusted hours with a normal menu.

Farmers Markets – Find treats for your Easter baskets and dinner table at Kenosha Winter HarborMarket and Kenosha Public Market Indoor Winter Market. Both take place indoors on Saturdays through April; they return outdoors to their respective locations on May 14.

Sandy’s Popper – The shop has nostalgia candy, popcorn Easter flavors, malted milk balls, cheddar popcorn filled carrots, chocolate dipped pretzels, Popcorn Bunnies, Easter bird nests, and more. Also: Easter baskets, popcorn gift packs, and tins ready to fill with your choice of popcorn flavors.

Scoops Ice Cream & Candy – Order your custom homemade cake from Scoops - available with any flavor ice cream. Also gluten free and vegan options! Homemade Easter Fudge is also an option – as well as homemade candy, cookies, and more. Please allow 72 hours for custom orders.

A Summer's Garden Florist – Offers tasty candies for your Easter basket as well as beautiful flowers for your table.

And I don’t know about you, but I would love if the Easter Bunny brought me some Mama P’s HoHo Cake from Lou Perrine's Gas & Groceries!

Fun with Peter Rabbit

April 15-16: Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville, hosts its Fun with Peter Rabbit Experience and Easter egg hunt, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon. The cost is $15 per person. Activities include storytelling and pictures with Peter Rabbit (bring a camera), a surprise goodie bag, cookie and apple cider, goat food to feed the goats, pony rides, a Bunnyville Egg Hunt, visits with farmyard animals and “farm park fun.”

Reservations are required. Call 262-884-7100 or go to appleholler.com. Shows are at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon April 9-10 and 15-16.

Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast

April 16: Lyons Township Fire Department, 6339 Hospital Road in Lyons. The breakfast is 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and $4 for children (12 and younger). The egg hunt is at noon. Admission is free. The event includes a raffle and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Zoo Eggstravaganza

April 16: The Racine Zoo’s Eggstravaganza runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Children should bring their own basket. Activities include a hunt for “cluck-cluck doors” throughout the zoo to collect candy; a “trunk hunt” (Easter style trunk-or-treat); and cookie, egg decorating and crafts-to-go. Photos with Easter Bunny will be available for a $5 fee. Activities are include with zoo admission: $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (ages 62 and older), $9 for youth (ages 3-15) and $5 for members of the military. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 16: Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road in Wind Lake. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. There will be games, pictures with the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt.

Pancake Breakfast and Egg Hunt

April 16: Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801W. 89th St. in Sturtevant. Breakfast is served 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. ($9 for adults; $5 for children 3 and older; free for ages 2 and younger). The Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. (rain or shine).

Easter Bunny Visit and Planting

April 16: Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia. Runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8. At the event, visitors can meet the Easter Bunny, who will be handing out filled eggs (bring your own camera for a photo). Participants will also plant a pansy basket. Registration is required; go to milaegers.com.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 18: The Woods of Caledonia, 5737 Erie St. in Racine, hosts this free program from 2 to 4 p.m. Note: For ages 12 and younger. Activities include an Easter egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, a hayride and special guests. Reservations are required; call 262-331-7374 or email tgresham@woodsofcaledonia.com.

Downtown Candy Hop

April 23: Downtown Racine. From noon to 2 p.m., more than 30 Downtown Racine businesses will pass out candy. There is also a scavenger hunt. Maps are available at Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St.

Spring Carnival and Egg Hunt

April 30: Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St. in Waterford. The event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the egg hunt is at 1 p.m. Admission is free. Participants will meet the Easter Bunny, build an egg drop and enjoy “bounce houses,” carnival games, egg decorating and food vendors.

