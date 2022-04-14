 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Easter fun for families

As we get closer to Easter on April 17, egg hunts and other family activities are offered in this area:

Photos with Mrs. and Mrs. Bunny

Villa D' Carlo

5140 6th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53140

(262) 654-3932

Visit website

Presented By:

Villa D' Carlo

When:

April 15, 2022 - April 17, 2022

Time:

Fri.-Sat. After 04:00 PM, Sun. After 03:00 PM

Recurrence:

Recurring daily

Visit Mr. & Mrs. Easter Bunny at Villa D’Carlo! Bring your camera. The Bunnies will be at the restaurant to greet guests. Enjoy a delicious meal at this popular Kenosha Italian restaurant and then snap a photo with the Bunnies. Featuring the finest Italian & American food; home of Carl’s Pizza.

People are also reading…

April 16-23: Stop by Pringle Nature Center any time Bristol Woods Park is open to do FREE, self-guided activities with your family. Activities will be posted at the front door of the nature center.

April 16-23: Stop by Pringle Nature Center any time Bristol Woods Park is open to do FREE, self-guided activities with your family. Activities will be posted at the front door of the nature center.

April 16: Self-Guided Tours of the 1860s Durkee Mansion. FREE, donations appreciated

Ongoing: Spring StoryWalk Trail at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum (closed Mondays). FREE

Easter Brunch, Buffet, and Take & Heat options include:

Boat House Pub & Eatery: Easter Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Easter Dinner from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Menu Details>

HobNob will be open adjusted hours: Noon to 4 p.m. with a limited menu.

Sazzy B offers a Brunch menu from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Silver Spoon Gastropub & Pizzeria will have a Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will include ham, homemade corned beef hash, and more.

tg’s is offering a Take & Heat Easter Family Feast to go. $35 per feast: brown sugar ham, mashed potatoes, asparagus, dinner rolls, deviled egg, cheesecake. Deadline to reserve is April 15 at 6 p.m.; call (262) 658-8080. Orders are limited. Pick up is Easter morning.

The Red Oak Restaurant will be open with its normal Brunch.

The Stella Hotel & Ballroom / The 1844 Table & Mash offer an Easter Brunch Buffet with three seating time options in the ballroom. Indulge in seasonal specialties, egg-cellent breakfast options, a carving station with Herb Roasted Turkey and Stella Prime Rib, traditional entrees, fresh seafood selections, a delicious sweets station, and more.

Twisted Cuisine will offer a Buffet, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features carving station with 45 day aged prime rib and honey glazed ham, breakfast favorites, seafood platter, salads, sweets, and more. Limited seating; call for reservations at (262) 564-0220.

Union Park Tavern will offer a Brunch.

Please call ahead for reservations. This is just a sampling. We recommend you check with your favorite local restaurant as the date approaches to see what their plans are. Some places will be open with normal or adjusted hours with a normal menu.

Farmers Markets – Find treats for your Easter baskets and dinner table at Kenosha Winter HarborMarket and Kenosha Public Market Indoor Winter Market. Both take place indoors on Saturdays through April; they return outdoors to their respective locations on May 14.

Sandy’s Popper – The shop has nostalgia candy, popcorn Easter flavors, malted milk balls, cheddar popcorn filled carrots, chocolate dipped pretzels, Popcorn Bunnies, Easter bird nests, and more. Also: Easter baskets, popcorn gift packs, and tins ready to fill with your choice of popcorn flavors.

Scoops Ice Cream & Candy – Order your custom homemade cake from Scoops - available with any flavor ice cream. Also gluten free and vegan options! Homemade Easter Fudge is also an option – as well as homemade candy, cookies, and more. Please allow 72 hours for custom orders.

A Summer's Garden Florist – Offers tasty candies for your Easter basket as well as beautiful flowers for your table.

And I don’t know about you, but I would love if the Easter Bunny brought me some Mama P’s HoHo Cake from Lou Perrine's Gas & Groceries!

Fun with Peter Rabbit

April 15-16: Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville, hosts its Fun with Peter Rabbit Experience and Easter egg hunt, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon. The cost is $15 per person. Activities include storytelling and pictures with Peter Rabbit (bring a camera), a surprise goodie bag, cookie and apple cider, goat food to feed the goats, pony rides, a Bunnyville Egg Hunt, visits with farmyard animals and “farm park fun.”

Reservations are required. Call 262-884-7100 or go to appleholler.com. Shows are at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon April 9-10 and 15-16.

Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast

April 16: Lyons Township Fire Department, 6339 Hospital Road in Lyons. The breakfast is 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and $4 for children (12 and younger). The egg hunt is at noon. Admission is free. The event includes a raffle and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Zoo Eggstravaganza

April 16: The Racine Zoo’s Eggstravaganza runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Children should bring their own basket. Activities include a hunt for “cluck-cluck doors” throughout the zoo to collect candy; a “trunk hunt” (Easter style trunk-or-treat); and cookie, egg decorating and crafts-to-go. Photos with Easter Bunny will be available for a $5 fee. Activities are include with zoo admission: $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (ages 62 and older), $9 for youth (ages 3-15) and $5 for members of the military. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 16: Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road in Wind Lake. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Admission is free. There will be games, pictures with the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt.

Pancake Breakfast and Egg Hunt

April 16: Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801W. 89th St. in Sturtevant. Breakfast is served 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. ($9 for adults; $5 for children 3 and older; free for ages 2 and younger). The Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. (rain or shine).

Easter Bunny Visit and Planting

April 16: Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia. Runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The cost is $8. At the event, visitors can meet the Easter Bunny, who will be handing out filled eggs (bring your own camera for a photo). Participants will also plant a pansy basket. Registration is required; go to milaegers.com.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 18: The Woods of Caledonia, 5737 Erie St. in Racine, hosts this free program from 2 to 4 p.m. Note: For ages 12 and younger. Activities include an Easter egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, a hayride and special guests. Reservations are required; call 262-331-7374 or email tgresham@woodsofcaledonia.com.

Downtown Candy Hop

April 23: Downtown Racine. From noon to 2 p.m., more than 30 Downtown Racine businesses will pass out candy. There is also a scavenger hunt. Maps are available at Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St.

Spring Carnival and Egg Hunt

April 30: Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St. in Waterford. The event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the egg hunt is at 1 p.m. Admission is free. Participants will meet the Easter Bunny, build an egg drop and enjoy “bounce houses,” carnival games, egg decorating and food vendors.

