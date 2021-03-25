Easter-themed events set for western Kenosha County

Twin Lakes

Adcock Farm and Co. will host its annual Easter Bunny Market on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature 20 vendors that will hand out Easter eggs to children and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

The A&A Café food truck will be on hand to serve brunch foods.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local pantry.

Salem Lakes

An Easter Egg Hunt will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Salem Community Park, 9410 256th Ave. The Easter Bunny will also be available for photos.

Easter Egg hunt lineup for the kids begins at 1 p.m. There will be an age group for 12 and under.

Anyone from the community wishing to attend is asked to RSVP through the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/2n22DcWu9.

This list will be updated if more events emerge. Those groups hosting events are encouraged to send information to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.

