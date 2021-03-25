 Skip to main content
Easter-themed events set for western Kenosha County
A basketful of Easter-themed events will be held throughout western Kenosha County over the next two weekends.

From egg hunts to art and vendor fairs, the following is a running list of upcoming events by community, ordered by date of the event:

Bristol

Growing with Bristol will hold its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at Hansen Park, 198th Avenue and 86th Place. More than 5,000 eggs with a variety of candy and small toys have been filled for children up to age 10. The Easter Bunny will be present for pictures.

Start times are:

— Age 2 and under, 10:30 a.m.

— 3- and 4-year-olds, 10:40 a.m.

— 5- and 6-year-olds, 10:50 a.m.

— 7- and 8-year-olds, 11 a.m.

— 9- and 10-year-olds, 11:10 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring their own bag or basket and to return emptied eggs.

An Easter Craft and Gift Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bristol Oaks Country Club, 16801 75th St.

Vendor booths will feature a variety of embroidered, handcrafted gifts, jewelry, home décor, cosmetics and apparel.

Twin Lakes

Adcock Farm and Co. will host its annual Easter Bunny Market on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature 20 vendors that will hand out Easter eggs to children and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

The A&A Café food truck will be on hand to serve brunch foods.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local pantry.

Salem Lakes

An Easter Egg Hunt will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Salem Community Park, 9410 256th Ave. The Easter Bunny will also be available for photos.

Easter Egg hunt lineup for the kids begins at 1 p.m. There will be an age group for 12 and under.

Anyone from the community wishing to attend is asked to RSVP through the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/2n22DcWu9.

This list will be updated if more events emerge. Those groups hosting events are encouraged to send information to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.

Easter Bunny
