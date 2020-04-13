Easter waves, services and processions in Kenosha County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It was an Easter Sunday unlike any other, with participation by car at area churches.

James Roemke, pastor of Kenosha’s Messiah Lutheran Church, led a service and then a neighborhood parade with vehicles following.

Tilly Delas waved outside the window of the vehicle of her parents, Amanda and Jacob Delas.

Messiah Lutheran held a drive-up Easter service after Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statement with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis.

Elsewhere, cars filled the parking lot for Easter Sunday drive-up service at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

