Easter waves, services and processions in Kenosha County

Rico Savaglio waves to James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church in Kenosha, during an Easter Sunday procession through the neighborhood. On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis.
James Roemke, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church, leads Easter Sunday service attendees on a neighborhood parade. Roemke walked while others followed in vehicles.
Cars fill the parking lot for Easter Sunday drive-up service at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
During an Easter Sunday unlike any other, Tilly Delas smiles and waves outside the window of the vehicle of her parents, Amanda and Jacob Delas. James Roemke, the pastor of Kenosha’s Messiah Lutheran Church, is pictured in the background. Messiah Lutheran held a drive-up Easter service after Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statement with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis. For more photos of local Easter services, see Page A4.
It was an Easter Sunday unlike any other, with participation by car at area churches.
James Roemke, pastor of Kenosha’s Messiah Lutheran Church, led a service and then a neighborhood parade with vehicles following.
Tilly Delas waved outside the window of the vehicle of her parents, Amanda and Jacob Delas.
Messiah Lutheran held a drive-up Easter service after Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statement with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis.
Elsewhere, cars filled the parking lot for Easter Sunday drive-up service at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
