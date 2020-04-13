Easter waves, services and processions in Kenosha County
View Comments
featured

Easter waves, services and processions in Kenosha County

  • Updated

It was an Easter Sunday unlike any other, with participation by car at area churches.

James Roemke, pastor of Kenosha’s Messiah Lutheran Church, led a service and then a neighborhood parade with vehicles following. 

Tilly Delas waved  outside the window of the vehicle of her parents, Amanda and Jacob Delas.

Messiah Lutheran held a drive-up Easter service after Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday issued a statement with guidance for religious organizations with questions about holding services during the COVID-19 crisis. 

Elsewhere, cars filled the parking lot for Easter Sunday drive-up service at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Share photos for a collection by sending them to vop@kenoshanews.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics