Easy on the ears: Kenosha woman creates mask holders for health care workers

A Kenosha woman is easing the pain for health care workers and others who wear masks all day, crocheting holders that keep the face coverings in place while going easy on the ears.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Liliana Tenuta, a longtime Kenosha resident, has been following safer-at-home guidelines, all the while making and donating the practical and fashionable “mask holders” to nurses, according to her brother, Franco Tenuta, a bilingual translator administrative specialist in the Kenosha Unified School District. Since then, he’s shared her efforts with the community.

“I just wanted to do a small part in supporting and thanking nurses for their heroic efforts and valuable work that they are providing to our community especially during this pandemic,” said Liliana.

She creates each holder by hand with yarn and sews buttons on both ends where the straps of the mask can then be affixed. Her creations can also be viewed on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/liliana.tenuta.1/posts/10158427358438336.

“We all know of the many hours nurses work and the elastic on the masks can be a great discomfort and hurt the nurses around the ears,” she said.