If you’ve ever wanted to eat chocolate made with bugs while playing with chickens in a tent, the Kenosha Public Museum was the place to be on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., museum patrons could explore the Carthage College Entomology Club’s spread of snacks that featured insect ingredients or touch one of the on-site insects, make a DIY birdfeeder, visit chickens, listen to presentations offered throughout the event and more.

Megan Mercer, a Kenosha resident, said the event was going well.

“The bug chocolate was really good,” Mercer said of the Entomology Club’s chocolate creation. “We’re going to the beehive build next.”

Mary “G-P” Gargano-Price, the president of the Carthage College Entomology Club, said it was the club’s second year at the museum.

“They invited us last year as it was more laid back like, ‘Hey, come and greet families as they come in for Eco Fest,” Gargano-Price said. “Our club has really taken off. We’ve had the opportunity to get live specimens again, which is really exciting, that we take care of in our ecology lab on campus.”

Gargano-Price said attending the event is important to the club because it’s an opportunity to educate adults and kids on bugs of all varieties.

“It’s a great opportunity not to just teach children about it, but to involve adults in the Kenosha community too. (For example), if you’re interested in insect pets, here’s how you take care of them. If you want to give back and protect your pollinators, there are some really easy things we can do,” Gargano-Price said. “We’re huge advocates for public stewardship projects.”

For some patrons, such as Jeff Bloebaum and Alyssa Mills, 9, they were unaware of the event.

“I didn’t even know it was going on,” Bloebaum said. “It’s neat.”

William Neuman and Tiffany Fielder of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., also said they didn’t know about the event beforehand.

“We just came randomly,” Neuman said. “We love it. It’s amazing.”

Kenosha Public Museum Curator of Social Sciences Bridget Nash said they were happy to host the event for a second year.

“It started last year, and we have a lot of the same people back again this year,” Nash said. “I’m huge into having family-friendly events that bring families together, where they’re mixing fun with learning, and especially with today being Earth Day.”