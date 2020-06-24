Economic expansion over; recession and real estate decline upon us

The local economy has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, strangling homes sales, escalating home prices and driving the unemployment rate into double-digit status.
“The longest economic expansion in U.S. history is now over, and the economy is officially in recession,” said David Clark, Marquette University economist and consultant with the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The National Bureau of Economic Research recently announced that the latest recession officially began in February of this year.
With people going back to work after COVID-19 pandemic layoffs, the statewide unemployment rate improved slightly.
“While the re-opening of the state economically has helped, we still have a long way to go to return to pre-recession levels of employment,” Clark said.
The unemployment rate dropped slightly in May to 12% down from 13.6% in April.
Meanwhile, statewide, home sales plummeted 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. However, median prices rose 6.2% to $214,000 in May relative to May 2019.
Year-to-date sales dropped 5.5% from 28,174 houses sold in May 2019 compared with 26,617 this past May.
“Home prices are still appreciating quickly, which isn’t surprising, given that inventories fell dramatically in May,” said Michael Theo, WRA president and chief executive officer.
In Kenosha County, sales fell 37.1%, with realtors selling 168 houses in May. A year ago, they sold 267 houses. Median prices for the month rose 2.5% to $194,844, up from $190,000.
Sales for the first five months of the year dropped 10%, from 872 houses sold in May 2019 to 785 in 2020. May. The median price increased $10,440 to $195,000 compared with the median price of $185,000 a year ago, according to the WRA.
Mini Samuel, the broker-owner of NextHome Signature Group in Bristol, said though inventory is low, home prices are rising because prospective buyers who are offering more than the asking price.
For example, she said a Kenosha house that listed for $219,000 sold for $230,000. Another owner, who purchased a foreclosed house for $135,000, recently sold it for $220,000.
In Racine County, May sales dropped 29.3%, with real estate professionals selling 220 houses, down significantly compared to the 311 houses that were sold in May 2019. The median price increased slightly from $192,000 to $192,950.
Sales were 932 units sold during the first five months of the year, down 9.2% from last year’s 1,026. The median price was $179,900, an increase of $4,900.
“There’s nothing surprising about the results given the circumstances,” Clark said.
He said the upcoming summer months will be challenging. While May through August traditionally are peak sales months for the industry, with the pandemic continuing, the peak sales months will come later.
“June is going to be as challenging as May,” Clark said.
Sales in July and August may also be lower than in previous years, he said.
As people begin to venture out more, more owners may begin to list their homes for sale.
“We see people willing to go to restaurants and department stores,” Clark said. “I do think some baby boomers will start looking at modifying their living situations.”
