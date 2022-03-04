Editorial dialogue: When will we have a female president in our country?

Mimi: To celebrate Women's History Month, take this quick quiz. In modern times, which country had the first female head of state?

Wayne: The first democratically elected female head of state was in Sri Lanka in 1960, Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike.

Mimi: Correct. In 1960, there was no women’s history month in the U.S., not until 1987 when Congress designated March as the month. Female heads of state were rare at that time.

Wayne: Let’s see… In 1969, Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel. Isabel Peron became Argentina’s leader in 1973. In 1980, Vigdis Finnbogadottir was elected president of Iceland. Across the globe during those decades, female heads of state were surfacing, but not in the U.S., nor in France, among other countries.

Mimi: The United States has championed womens’ rights movements. The first women's rights convention took place in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848, while the world was still comfortably ruled by patriarchal power and hierarchies. In 2022, women are represented as leaders in roles previously reserved for males. What are some ways in which female leaders have moved into the mainstream in our nation’s history?

Wayne: Women leaders and their allies worked quietly or loudly around political and cultural barriers. Sojourner Truth assisted escaped slaves. Kenosha’s own Cordelia Harvey was Wisconsin’s Angel during the Civil War, advocating for veteran health care. Susan B. Anthony and the suffragette movement established female voting by 1920. Title 9 became law in 1972, forbidding gender discrimination in federal programs. By the 1970s, most major Protestant denominations were ordaining female pastors.

Mimi: Female leaders and feminist movements have paved the way for American women to enter the nation’s highest office. But the road is treacherous and longer than it should be. The glass ceiling is still not broken. I wonder when we will have a woman in the White House.

Wayne: Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris have come the closest to becoming president. It may be inevitable that the U.S. elects its first female president. Women have found ways to walk through previously closed doors or navigate glass ceilings and will keep doing that.

Mimi: Feminist Charlotte Perkins Gilman wrote a century ago "Until we see what we are, we cannot take steps to become what we should be." Gilman advocated for female economic independence, partnerships, not subordination to men, as vital for gender equality. Since then, how have roles changed for women?

Wayne: In 2022, women hold 50% of all jobs in the U.S. - 27% of managers, one-third of primary care physicians, 13% of police officers, 75% of elementary teachers, and 90% of nurses. Females have higher GPAs. Yet, women make 84% of male income. Divorce is more likely to push women and children into poverty compared with men. Women work twice as hard to be taken half as seriously.

Mimi: Numbers tell stories. Now we see the role women have been playing on two fronts towards gender equality: politics and economics. Women take steps toward the White House, in spite of ongoing gender inequality. Gilman would say America should have a female president, sooner rather than later.

Wayne: Closer to home, Kenosha County will be electing its first female county executive in the upcoming April election.

Mimi: This will make Kenosha history! Whoever wins in April, the finalist will reflect the grassroots work of many who tirelessly promote gender equality over the years. As a Kenoshan woman, I feel very proud and inspired; really uplifted. From a male perspective, what are your reactions?

Wayne: As the father of two daughters, women leaders in Kenosha are inspirational. Women have gifts and vision to lead in all arenas, including as president. As the ancient Hebrew psalmist cried, “How long, Lord, how long?."

Mimi Yang and Wayne Thompson are professors emeritus at Carthage College in Kenosha.

