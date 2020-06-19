Education Foundation of Kenosha announces scholarship winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Education Foundation of Kenosha has announced its 2020 student winners of a series of scholarships.

The scholarships and this year’s winners include:

Noelle Naylor Memorial Scholarship, to Tessa Naylor of Harborside, $1,000; This scholarship is exclusively for Kenosha Unified students who have had cancer or experienced cancer in his/her immediate family.

Education Foundation of Kenosha Scholarship (Education Majors), to Alyssa Droessler of Tremper, $1,500 (renewable for four years);

Peter Ploskee, Sr. Memorial Scholarship, to Lily Dawson of Indian Trail High School and Academy, $2,000 (renewable for four year);

Victoria Jones Memorial Scholarship, to Carly Nieman of LakeView, $500;

Harry & LaVerne Brookhouse Scholarship, to Charlotte Scarmardo of Bradford, $2,000;

Mary Zicarelli Memorial Scholarship, to Connor Wiseman of Bradford, $1,500 (renewable for four years);