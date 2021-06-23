2021 Mahone Scholar: Adriana Vazquez-Rodriguez of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Adriana Vazquez-Rodriguez
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Eduardo and Rosaura Vazquez
Most memorable high school moment: I have many memorable moments during high school, but the most memorable was the homecoming parade float for Latinos In Action. We as the group had so much fun with bring Latino/Hispanic culture to the parade.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Simmons in Spanish; Mrs. Simmons always pushed her student to do better and be the best.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Latinos In Action
School offices held: Latinos In Action-Vice President
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Art; Reading; Working 2 jobs;
College choice: UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Human Resources and Marketing & Finance
Role model: My older sister, Alondra Vazquez-Rodriguez, is my role model
Three words that best describe my role model: Wise, Empower, Determine
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is giving people of color help with employment and financial troubles.