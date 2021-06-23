 Skip to main content
2021 Mahone Scholar: Adriana Vazquez-Rodriguez of Indian Trail High School & Academy
Name: Adriana Vazquez-Rodriguez

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Eduardo and Rosaura Vazquez

Most memorable high school moment: I have many memorable moments during high school, but the most memorable was the homecoming parade float for Latinos In Action. We as the group had so much fun with bring Latino/Hispanic culture to the parade.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Simmons in Spanish; Mrs. Simmons always pushed her student to do better and be the best.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Latinos In Action

School offices held: Latinos In Action-Vice President

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Art; Reading; Working 2 jobs;

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Human Resources and Marketing & Finance

Role model: My older sister, Alondra Vazquez-Rodriguez, is my role model

Three words that best describe my role model: Wise, Empower, Determine

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is giving people of color help with employment and financial troubles.

