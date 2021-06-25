2021 Mahone Scholar:Claudia Santos of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Claudia Santos
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Parents: Apolinar and Concepción Santos
Most memorable high school moment: Probably graduating high school.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Latinos in Action
Honors, letters or awards: Mahone Scholarship; Herman and Gundlach Scholarship
College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Human Services Associate
Role models: My parents
Three words that best describe my role models: Hardworking, selfless, and loving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To get my bachelor's in psychology!