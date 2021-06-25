 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Mahone Scholar:Claudia Santos of Indian Trail High School & Academy
alert

2021 Mahone Scholar:Claudia Santos of Indian Trail High School & Academy

{{featured_button_text}}

Name: Claudia Santos

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Apolinar and Concepción Santos

Most memorable high school moment: Probably graduating high school.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Latinos in Action

Honors, letters or awards: Mahone Scholarship; Herman and Gundlach Scholarship

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Human Services Associate

Role models: My parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Hardworking, selfless, and loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To get my bachelor's in psychology!

Claudia Santos

Santos

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert