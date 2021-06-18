2021 Mahone Scholar: Gabriela Carranza of Harborside Academy

Name: Gabriela Carranza
School: Harborside Academy
Nickname: Gaby
Parents: Pablo Carranza and Lea Fernandez
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school would be the last night of my schools camping trip. There was a bonfire and everybody was enjoying some delicious s'mores. Soon some teachers began to stand in the front and started to express how happy they were to be there, some even played us a song. They opened the stage up so students could also say some words. Some of my classmates also expressed how happy they were but a particular classmate went up to give us thanks. They told us they were struggling with life but that they were really thankful to have us supporting them. In that moment I felt so grateful to be there. I had met a place where everyone could be themselves yet were still heard. I felt so welcomed on that school trip. I hope everyone can also experience the kindness others have to offer.
Most influential teacher: Connie Wheeler in Math; Ms. Wheeler was the one that gave me the encouragement to keep pursuing STEM. She would tell me that anything is possible if I put in the hard work. She would offer her assistance whenever I didn't understand a concept in class. She always had the right words to say when I was feeling down or was doubting myself. I'm really thankful to have had her as my teacher!
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, orchestra
School offices held: Treasurer of National Honors Society
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Singing and Painting
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Science
Role model: Mom
Three words that best describe my role models: Courageous, Determine, Compassionate
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to one day provide for my parents and give them the rest they truly deserve for all their hard work. I hope to one day be a voice to those that are not heard. I hope to travel around the world and share the knowledge I learned. My final goal I wish to accomplish would be to give back to my wonderful community. I hope I can give back on anyway possible whether that be physically or by inspiring others to keep going.