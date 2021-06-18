2021 Mahone Scholar: Gabriela Carranza of Harborside Academy

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school would be the last night of my schools camping trip. There was a bonfire and everybody was enjoying some delicious s'mores. Soon some teachers began to stand in the front and started to express how happy they were to be there, some even played us a song. They opened the stage up so students could also say some words. Some of my classmates also expressed how happy they were but a particular classmate went up to give us thanks. They told us they were struggling with life but that they were really thankful to have us supporting them. In that moment I felt so grateful to be there. I had met a place where everyone could be themselves yet were still heard. I felt so welcomed on that school trip. I hope everyone can also experience the kindness others have to offer.