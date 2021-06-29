 Skip to main content
2021 Mahone Scholar: Gianna Faith Molini of LakeView Technology Academy
Name: Gianna Faith Molini

School: LakeView Technology Academy

Nickname: Gia

Mother: Angie Aker

Most memorable high school moment: Last day of school before the pandemic

Most influential teacher: Pablo Ortiz im AP Government & Politics; Mr. Ortiz’s class taught me the importance of actively engaging in local politics since our efforts at the community level can have a large ripple effect on the rest of the nation.

School activities/clubs: Mock trial, SkillsUSA

Honors, letters or awards: Academic Distinction; Community Service Distinction

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Listening to music, reading Jane Austen novels, and spending time with my friends

College choice: UW-Parkside in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Business Marketing

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Courageous, Independent, Loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My biggest aspiration in life is to become a family attorney working closely with survivors of domestic abuse to provide them with help and resources to better their situations.

