2021 Mahone Scholar: Gianna Faith Molini of LakeView Technology Academy

Name: Gianna Faith Molini
School: LakeView Technology Academy
Nickname: Gia
Mother: Angie Aker
Most memorable high school moment: Last day of school before the pandemic
Most influential teacher: Pablo Ortiz im AP Government & Politics; Mr. Ortiz’s class taught me the importance of actively engaging in local politics since our efforts at the community level can have a large ripple effect on the rest of the nation.
School activities/clubs: Mock trial, SkillsUSA
Honors, letters or awards: Academic Distinction; Community Service Distinction
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Listening to music, reading Jane Austen novels, and spending time with my friends
College choice: UW-Parkside in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Business Marketing
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Courageous, Independent, Loving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My biggest aspiration in life is to become a family attorney working closely with survivors of domestic abuse to provide them with help and resources to better their situations.