2021 Mahone Scholar: Jada Moss of Indian Trail High School & Academy
2021 Mahone Scholar: Jada Moss of Indian Trail High School & Academy

Name: Jada Moss

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Mother: Cindy Abdullah

Most memorable high school moment: Getting to have a master class with tony award winner Ben Veereen, and also meeting Susan Stroman the weiter of the show Scottsboro Boys, and also getting to work with the God Father of Acapella Deke Sharon. All because of my amazing Theatre Director Holly Stanfield, I will be forever grateful for letting me have that experience.

Most influential teacher: John Choi in Choir; He pushes his students to be the best version of themselves, and because of this we can use this in every aspect of life.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, performing arts/theater

School offices held: Thespian Society- Secretary

Honors, letters or awards: I have received a music scholarship, Kiwanis award.

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: My Grandma

Three words that best describe my role model: Inspiring, driven, caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be working in the OBGYN Clinic or Labor and delivery. I also hope that i can make an impact on peoples lives that i will be helping

